Police: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Car Overturns, Lands In Brook

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a Moosup woman was killed and her husband was hurt after the car they were in overturned and went into a brook in Plainfield over the weekend.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say the vehicle became nearly completely submerged and two occupants were trapped.
Officers and fire crews worked to remove the occupants by partially overturning the vehicle.
Police say passenger Lisa Caruso was unresponsive and taken to a hospital. The 48-year-old was later declared dead.
Police say the 57-year-old driver, Michael Caruso, was hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.
