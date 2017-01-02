Police: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt After Car Overturns, Lands In Brook

NY Giants Team Grades: DRC Comes Up Big Blue As G-Men Eliminate Redskins 19-10The Washington Redskins (8-7-1) needed a victory to secure an NFL playoff berth, while the New York Giants (11-5) had nothing to gain. But the G-Men went on the road and stifled the 'Skins offense all afternoon. A second interception by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie tamped down a last minute threat by the Redskins, and Big Blue left the nation's capital with a 19-10 victory.