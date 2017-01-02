One Man Dead Following I 395 Crash in Putnam

January 2, 2017 7:40 PM

Putnam, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) Connecticut State Police at Troop D say one person was killed when the 2014 Nissan Frontier pick up truck he was driving exited

the left shoulder on I 395 southbound near exit 45 crashing into a railroad bridge abuttment around exit 45. The accident happened this morning just before noon.

Police identified the driver as Ryan French of Grovsonerdale. Cause of the accident is under investigation. Any one who may have witnessed the crash is asked to

contact Trooper Vincent at Troop D in Danielson.

