Man Charged With Holding People Captive At Branford Motel

BRANFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A West Haven man is under arrest, accused of holding two women and a man against their will at a Branford motel over the weekend.

Police say Christopher Pruitt, 37, robbed and assaulted the victims at the Motel 6 on East Main Street Saturday.

Police initially responded to the motel after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers were told there was a minor dispute and they left without any further action, said police. It wasn’t until later that one of the victims told police that they were being held against their will, said authorities.

Pruitt was being held Monday on $100,000 bond on charges of first-degree robbery, breach of peace, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with a 911 call, second-degree strangulation, sixth-degree larceny, and three counts of first-degree unlawful restraint. Pruitt is due in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police say the exact motive for the incident remains unclear.