Fatal Shooting Suspect Sought By Hartford Police

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police have a warrant out for the arrest of a man accused in a fatal shooting in November.

Headley Thomas is wanted in the November 25 shooting death of 27-year-old Jaime Rivera as Rivera sat in a car on Maple Street.

Police say they culled their information from city cameras and other surveillance material.

According to investigators, the 28-year-old Thomas is known to frequent the Bond Street and Maple Avenue area.

A Toyota Camry was recovered that officers say is linked to the shooting.

Thomas will face charges of murder and criminal use of a firearm once apprehended.

Anyone with any infomration on his whereabouts is urged to contact Hartford Police Sergeant Pedro Rivera at 860-692-2663.