Connecticut Lawmakers Return For Another Tough Budget Year

January 2, 2017 12:29 PM
Connecticut state budget, dannel malloy, General Assembly

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are preparing to return to the state Capitol for another legislative session that is expected to be overshadowed by the state’s continued financial challenges.

Wednesday marks the opening day of the General Assembly.

This year’s session runs until June 7. During that time, legislators and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy must reach a deal on a new, two-year state budget. The fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to have a roughly $1.3 billion deficit in the main spending account, which is typically about $18 billion.

Malloy will have to seal that deal with more Republicans. For the first time since 1893, there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in the state Senate. Democrats still control the House, but only by a seven-vote majority.

