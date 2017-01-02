College Football Bowl Preview – Monday January 2nd

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – The National Championship game is set. Clemson and Alabama will square off in a rematch of last year’s championship game. Alabama took care of business against Washington and Clemson smacked down Ohio State Saturday night in a very anti-climactic semifinals. There are 4 more games between now and Monday, January 9th, all of which are today. 3 of the 4 are the remaining New Year’s Six games, which all have a few good story lines.

Monday, January 2nd

Outback Bowl – Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4) 1PM ABC

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Line: Florida -3

Bowl Fun Fact: This is an Outback Bowl rubber match as Florida beat Iowa 31-24 in 2006 and Iowa beat Florida 37-17 in 2004.

Florida Points For: 23.4 Points Against: 17.9

Iowa Points For: 26.8 PA: 17.9

Florida is trying to end the season on a high note after an embarrassing 54-16 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game on December 3rd. Florida’s season was almost a carbon copy of last year’s season. A very good defense that kept them in most games with an offense that kept the opponents in most games as well.

Florida looked like a top 10 team for the first 3 and a half games of the season. They beat up on inferior opponents (2 of which ended up qualifying for bowl games) and led Tennessee 21-3 at the half in Knoxville in week 4. The wheels quickly fell off as Tennessee scored 35 unanswered points and ended up beating Florida for the first time since 2004. They won their next 3 which included wins against two more bowl teams and climbed to #10 in the country before their November 5th game at Arkansas. Arkansas was just coming off an embarrassing loss to Auburn the week before and took care of Florida with relative ease 38-10. Florida rebounded to beat South Carolina and LSU before not being that competitive in losses to Florida State and Alabama.

If Florida’s offense can take care of the ball and not turn it over and put the defense in bad position, they can hang with just about anybody. They have a very good defense, but even the best of defenses can get worn down when they are on the field the majority of the game and put in tough situations at the hands of costly turnovers on offense. Florida’s defense is banged up; they played the SEC championship game without 8 starters and will play the Outback Bowl without their 3 starting linebackers. On offense, Austin Appleby will start at Quarterback, but head coach Jim McElwain expects Luke del Rio to be available as well.

Iowa’s season got off to a lackluster start when they lost a home game to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and then lost to then 1-3 Northwestern at home in week 5. They won their next two games on the road against Minnesota and Purdue before their schedule got much harder. They lost to Wisconsin at home and at Penn State in consecutive weeks and then undefeated and #2 ranked Michigan came to Iowa City. Iowa beat Michigan on a 33 yard field goal as time expired in one of the biggest upsets of the college season to date. That win seemed to propel the Hawkeyes as they finished up the season with convincing wins against Illinois and Nebraska after that.

Iowa’s strength is its running game. RB’s LeShun Daniel’s Jr. and Akrum Wadley both rushed for 10 touchdowns and gained almost 2,000 yards between them on the ground. Wadley contributed 32 receptions and 3 touchdowns in the passing game as well. QB C.J. Beathard threw 17 touchdowns on the season, but 3 of those came to injured WR Matt Vandeberg through the first four weeks of the season. Iowa’s bread and butter is its running game and stopping that will go a long way to ensuring a victory.

Iowa will be down to their 4th string cornerback on defense in this game as both Manny Rugamba and Greg Mabin will not suit up for the Hawkeyes. Good thing for them is that Florida doesn’t exactly have the most prolific passing attack. Iowa doesn’t turn over their opponents too often, but they can get after the quarterback. They have three players who have at least 5 sacks on the season with Jaleel Johnson leading the way with 7.5

This game should be an old fashioned slug fest. If Florida can limit the turnovers, hit a couple of big plays and limit Iowa’s run defense, they should win the game. If Florida is constantly turning the ball over on their own side of the 50 and putting their defense in tough positions, then Iowa should win this game by more than two possessions. First team to 21 wins.

Florida 21 Iowa 20

Monday, January 2nd

Goodyear Cotton Bowl – Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3) 1PM ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Line: Wisconsin -9

Bowl Fun Fact: This is the first Cotton Bowl appearance for both programs.

Wisconsin PF: 28.7 PA: 15.5

Western Michigan PF: 43.5 PA: 19.5

Wisconsin has to be one of the best three win teams in recent history, if not in all history. They lost by a touchdown to the top 3 teams in the Big 10, Ohio State, Michigan and finally Penn State in the Big 10 Championship game. Wisconsin was up 28-7 late in the 2nd quarter in that game until their defense gave up a few uncharacteristic big plays in the passing game right at the end of the 1st half and at the beginning of the 2nd half. Wisconsin opened the season with a physical 16-14 win over LSU at Lambeau Field, and also beat Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota this season.

Wisconsin shined on defense this sesason, holding opponents to 17 points or less in 10 of its 13 games. Wisconsin lost leading tackler Jack Cichy to a season ending injury on October 22nd and have dealt with various injuries throughout the season, but good news for the Badgers is that they are getting healthy. Conor Sheehy’s return will provide a boost to Wisconsin’s offensive line opposite T.J. Watt and his 10.5 sacks. Leo Musso (5 interceptions) D’Cota Dixon (4), Derrick Tindal (3) and Sojourn Shelton (4) have been giving opposing quarterbacks nightmares and will try to continue that against Zach Terrell who has only thrown 3 this whole season.

Western Michigan is the surprise team representing the “Group of 5” conferences in a New Year’s Six Bowl. Most figured Houston, Boise State, San Diego State, Temple or Navy would be in this game, but instead it’s the Broncos from the MAC who will be present.

Western Michigan’s results have taken a drastic turn for the better the past few seasons. After going 1-11 in P.J. Fleck’s first season as head coach in 2013, Western Michigan will be making its 3rd straight bowl appearance for the first time in school history. This isn’t just any old bowl game though; this is the Cotton Bowl at Jerryworld against a tough Big 10 team. It’s a little different than playing Middle Tennesse in the Bahamas Bowl or Air Force in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Western Michigan is already 2-0 against Big 10 teams, but those wins were by 1 point against Northwestern and against Illinois. Wisconsin is a completely different animal than those two teams. WMU also only played 5 games against bowl eligible teams, and only 2 (Ohio and Toledo) had more than 7 wins.

Western Michigan is led on offense by the aforementioned QB Zach Terrell. Terrell had thrown only 1 interception on the season before throwing 2 in the MAC championship game against Ohio. Ohio has a good defense, but they aren’t even close to what Wisconsin will bring to the table. If Terrell can look more like the quarterback in the Broncos first 12 games, he will give Western Michigan a fighting chance in this one. RB Jarvion Franklin and his 1,300 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns and WR Corey Davis (91,1,427-18) will be the one helping Terrell try to move the ball down the field against the Badgers.

Wisconsin lost the Big 10 championship game, had 3 losses, but still managed to find themselves playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game. I don’t think there will be any sort of let down on the Badgers part. They know they are a top 10 team and were a few plays here and there from maybe being in the top 4. The Cotton Bowl is a nice consolation prize for not making the trip to Pasadena as the Big 10 representative in the Rose Bowl. A focused Wisconsin team is a scary team, and a team that is unlike any that Western Michigan has faced this season. If Western Michigan is able to build some momentum at the beginning of the game, it could be close. If their offense looks stagnant and is unable to move the ball, it could get ugly.

Wisconsin 32 Western Michigan 21

Monday, January 2nd

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual – USC (9-3) vs. Penn State (11-2) 5PM ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Line: USC -7

Bowl Fun Fact: USC is making its 33rd appearance in the Rose Bowl and Penn State is making its 4th.

USC PF: 32.9 PA: 22.2

Penn State PF: 36.7 PA: 23.4

Both teams enter this game playing their best football this season. USC started the season by getting embarrassed at the hands of Alabama in Arlington, Texas. The 52-6 loss had a lot of Trojan fans thinking this was going to be another disappointing season. After losing to Stanford and Utah, some were wondering if first year head coach Clay Helton was in over his head. USC proceeded to win 8 straight games, including wins over the Colorado and Washington, both who represented the Pac-12 in its respective conference championship game. Not only did they win 8 straight games, but they did so in pretty convincing fashion. They’ve more than doubled up their opponents 306-149 in those 8 games.

Things started to turn around for the Trojans when freshman Sam Darnold took over at quarterback for the largely ineffective Max Browne. USC is 8-1 in games that Darnold have started and the offense has averaged 37 points a game. Darnold totaled 28 touchdowns this season and even added 230 yards rushing. RB Ronald Jones II led the team in rushing with 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns. WR Juju Smith-Schuster didn’t have as good of a year as last season, but still led the Trojans in receptions, yards and touchdowns. USC has a lot of able pass catchers as 10 different receivers have caught a touchdown for USC this season.

Penn State lost to Pittsburgh in week 2, and got throttled on the road to Michigan 49-10 in week four and then needed overtime to beat Minnesota at home in week 5. A lot of people were wondering if head coach James Franklin was in over his head at Penn State. The Nittany Lions found their identity after the win against Minnesota and they have won 9 straight games coming into this game. They beat some pretty good opponents on the way too. They beat Ohio State in one of the best games of the season, they beat a very solid Iowa team by 27, and came back from 21 down to beat Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game.

Quarterback Trace McSorley has only thrown an interception in 1 of his last 9 games and he threw 4 touchdown passes in back to back weeks against Michigan State and Wisconsin to end the regular season and passed for over 375 yards in each of those games as well. Penn State has 6 players who have over 347 yards receiving led by Chris Godwin. WR Saeed Blacknall was a huge reason why Penn State came back against Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship game when he hauled in touchdown passes of 40 and 70 yards that totally swayed the momentum of the game. McSorley had 352 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns this season, but Saquon Barkley is the star on the ground. Barkley ran for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns this season for an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

Two teams who have very long winning streaks on the line battling it out for the right to finish off the season with one more win in the Grandaddy of them all should be a lot of fun. Here’s to hoping this one lives up to the hype and makes up for the dud that was the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Factoring in the possibility of a slight disappointment that Penn State was not selected to participate in the semifinal and the fact that USC is playing in a stadium it feels very comfortable in, I’ll give the slight edge to USC.

USC 33 Penn State 29

Monday, January 2nd

Allstate Sugar Bowl – Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4) 8PM ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Line: Oklahoma -3

Bowl Fun Fact: Oklahoma last played in the Sugar Bowl 3 years ago, beating Alabama 45-31, Auburn in 2005 beating Virginia Tech 16-13

Auburn PF: 32.2 PA: 15.6

Oklahoma PF: 44.7 PA: 29.7

Auburn is making a trip to Louisiana by virtue of being the 2nd highest ranked SEC team in the final college football rankings. Alabama had a phenomenal season, but the rest of the SEC was down as a lot of teams like Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M failed to live up to expectations this season. Auburn has looked dominant at times, beating Arkansas 56-3, Mississippi State 38-14 and Arkansas State 51-14. They also won a close game against LSU 18-13. Other times they’ve left a lot to be desired, losing to Georgia 13-7 and Texas A&M 29-16. Their other 2 losses came at the hands of the two teams playing for the National Championship next week, Alabama and Clemson.

Auburn is led on offense by their high powered rushing attack. RB’s Kamryn Pettway (6.1 yards per carry) and Kerryon Johnson (5) have been great for the Tigers this season. Combined they’ve rushed for almost 1,900 yards and 18 touchdowns. Auburn doesn’t have much going for it in the passing game, as only two receivers have more than 25 catches on the season and only one reached 3 touchdowns. QB Sean White isn’t the most prolific passer, but he doesn’t turn the ball over much either. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, but is expected to play in this game.

Oklahoma reached the semifinal last year, losing to Clemson in the Orange Bowl. With Heisman finalist QB Baker Mayfield returning, a lot of experts expected Oklahoma to return to the semifinal as the champions of the Big 12. Oklahoma ended up being the champions of the Big 12, going undefeated in conference play, but unfortunately they lost their two biggest out of conference games at the beginning of the season to Houston and to Ohio State. In conference play, the Sooners only had 3 games that were decided by 1 possession, and those were towards the beginning of the season. The end of their schedule was tough, with games against Baylor, West Virginia and Oklahoma State but they took care of business relatively easily, winning those games by an average of 22 points per game.

Mayfield accounted for 3,669 yards through the air and a total of 44 touchdowns. The Big 12 isn’t known for their defense, so a lot of those numbers can look inflated, but 71.2 percent completion percentage and 11.12 yards per attempt are some extremely good numbers. He finished 4th in the Heisman trophy balloting last year, and this year even made the trip to NY and finished 3rd. The Big 12 reversed their walk-on rule that originally stated that a walk-on could not transfer within conference and be granted a 5th year of eligibility in June so Mayfield will be back next year if he so chooses.

Mayfield’s favorite target is fellow Heisman trophy finalist, WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook finished the season with 74 receptions, 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns. Oklahoma is undefeated when Westbrook scores a touchdown, which is another way of saying that he has at least 1 touchdown in his last 9 games. RB’s Joe Mixon (yes that Joe Mixon) and Samaje Perine lead the way on the ground with over 2,000 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Mixon is the better receiver out of the backfield (32-449-5).

Oklahoma has had a tendency to have a letdown in bowl games in recent history, the Sugar Bowl game 3 years ago against Oklahoma aside. They were the underdogs in that game though. They lost to Clemson last year in the semifinal, they got their doors blown off to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl 2 years ago 40-6 and in 2013 they got run over by Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl 41-13. They are favored, albeit by a slight margin, in this game so will it be a repeat of years past? Auburn will no doubt be ready to play in this game and will probably have more fans as well. I think Oklahoma pulls it out in the end in a very entertaining, high scoring game.

Oklahoma 36 Auburn 30

