Man Critical Following New Year’s Eve Stabbing

(NORWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut) -A man is in critical condition and a woman is under arrest following a New Year’s Eve stabbing in an apartment at 156 Broadway in Norwich.Shortly after 10:30 police responding to the apartment found 33 year old Alreno Sebastian was found with a severe stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Backus Hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital.
35 year old Caroline Fragoza has been charged with assault in the first degree and is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash/surety bond pending her Norwich Superior Court appearance Tuesday.