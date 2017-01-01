Man Critical Following New Year’s Eve Stabbing

January 1, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: Norwich, stabbing

(NORWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  -A man  is in critical condition and a woman is under arrest following a New Year’s Eve stabbing  in an apartment at  156 Broadway in Norwich.Shortly after 10:30 police responding to the apartment found  33 year old  Alreno Sebastian was found  with a  severe stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Backus Hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital.

35 year old  Caroline  Fragoza  has been charged with assault in the first degree and is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash/surety bond  pending her  Norwich Superior Court appearance Tuesday.

