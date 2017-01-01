Hartford Records First Homicide Of 2017

(HARTFORD, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A 28-year old Hartford woman died after being shot during an argument on Park Street early Sunday morning.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says the victim, Luz Rosado, died after being transported to Hartford Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect, 30-year old Ulises Robles of West Hartford, is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Foley says a police officer driving in the area at about 3:47 am when he saw Robles point a gun at the driver’s side window of a parked car and fire a shot. Robles failed to comply with the officer’s order to drop the gun and fled on foot, but was captured after a brief chase by the officer.

Foley says Robles has a long track record of arrests by Hartford Police, having been arrested 11 times on weapons, assault and domestic violence charges.

The homicide is Hartford’s first of the year after there were 14 in the city in 2016.