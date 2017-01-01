New Haven Man Arrested In Attempted Burglary

January 1, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: arrest, Burglary, New Haven

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A New Haven man has been arrested after police say he  was found    swinging a metal pipe or rod  at the glass door at the Ninth Square Market on Orange street in the city  early Saturday morning. Officer Garry Monk was working an extra-duty assignment at a nightclub on Orange  Street  and  heard  a cracking sound from around the corner around 2:30 am and   made the discovery.

Officer Monk drew his weapon and ordered the man, 43 year old Erik Alan Silberberg  to drop the  pipe or rod.He began walking toward the officer,but then put it down and  on the second command  got down on the ground.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Robbery and Burglary Unit  have been investigating   seven such burglaries since Christmas. All have taken place  downtown.

