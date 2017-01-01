New Haven Man Arrested In Attempted Burglary

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A New Haven man has been arrested after police say he was found swinging a metal pipe or rod at the glass door at the Ninth Square Market on Orange street in the city early Saturday morning. Officer Garry Monk was working an extra-duty assignment at a nightclub on Orange Street and heard a cracking sound from around the corner around 2:30 am and made the discovery.

Officer Monk drew his weapon and ordered the man, 43 year old Erik Alan Silberberg to drop the pipe or rod.He began walking toward the officer,but then put it down and on the second command got down on the ground.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Robbery and Burglary Unit have been investigating seven such burglaries since Christmas. All have taken place downtown.