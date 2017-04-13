2017 Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic Online Auction

Connecticut Basketball Fans, join Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun in the battle against heart disease.
The annual Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic online auction features some incredible items, including:
- Trips to Aruba, the Dominican Republic, the Azores and Saint Lucia
- Red Sox and Yankee Tickets with limo transport
- Mohegan Sun Concert tickets
- UConn Basketball memorabilia
Go to BiddingforGood.com/UCFoundation to bid NOW!
Your bids benefit the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center at UConn Health. Auction opens August 2nd and ends August 14th.