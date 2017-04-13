2017 Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic Online Auction

jccc event prgram cover 7 2017 Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic Online Auction

Connecticut Basketball Fans, join Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun in the battle against heart disease.

The annual Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic online auction features some incredible items, including:

  • Trips to Aruba, the Dominican Republic, the Azores and Saint Lucia
  • Red Sox and Yankee Tickets with limo transport
  • Mohegan Sun Concert tickets
  • UConn Basketball memorabilia

Go to BiddingforGood.com/UCFoundation to bid NOW!

 

Your bids benefit the Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center at UConn Health.  Auction opens August 2nd and ends August 14th.

auction items 2017 Jim Calhoun Celebrity Classic Online Auction

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen