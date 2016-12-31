Tulsa Edges UCONN Men In OT 61-59

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Pat Birt stole the ball, scored with 1:12 left in overtime _ then added a free throw in the final seconds _ to boost Tulsa past UConn 61-59 in its American Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Birt and Stirling Taplin scored 13 points each for Tulsa (7-6, 1-0), which forced 17 Huskies turnovers. Birt was 0-for-3 from distance until making two straight 3-pointers, one that tied the game at 54-54.

UConn (5-8, 0-2) had taken a 59-56 lead with 2:47 left in overtime when Christian Vital made a 3-pointer. Will Magnay blocked the Huskies next field goal attempt but lost the ball on a double dribble. Birt stepped up to strip Vital at 1:21 and raced in to score. Birt was fouled by Vital with four seconds remaining and made the second of a two-shot foul.

After a timeout, Jalen Adams, who led UConn with 18 points, missed a final 3-point attempt. Adams, who missed UConn’s conference opener to Houston with a concussion, was 7 of 17 from the field with two 3-pointers and six assists. Rodney Purvis made four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Adams scored eight consecutive points for UConn down the stretch in regulation, including a pull-up jumper with 1:03 left, to give UConn a 56-54 lead. He had a chance to cement the win, but missed a drive with 15 seconds left and Tulsa’s Jaleel Wheeler converted on a twisting layup over the 7-foot Amida Brimah with seven seconds left to force overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The win was Frank Haith’s 50th coaching the Golden Hurricanes. Tulsa scored 16 points off the 17 UConn turnovers and made 22 of 61 field goals (36 percent) as UConn blocked 10 shots.

UConn: In addition to losing Adams for the conference opener at Houston, three scholarship players are out for the year: Terry Larrier, Mamadou Diarra and Alterique Gilbert with knee injuries.

Brimah grabbed nine rebounds, blocked six shots and scored eight points.

UP NEXT

UConn finishes its two-game road trip at Memphis Thursday.

Tulsa is at Houston on Wednesday.

