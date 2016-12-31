Mayor Who Won Back Office After Prison Reflects On The Year

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – It appears life is back to normal for Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

A year after he reclaimed the city’s top office in a stunning comeback from his seven-year prison stint for public corruption, the Democrat is back in his old office.

He’s sitting behind his old desk. And he’s got the escalators running again in the city’s government office.

Ganim tells The Associated Press he’s pleased by the positive reception he has received from federal, state and local politicians. Very few of his fellow Democrats were willing to publicly support his candidacy in 2015.

Ganim’s surprise victory came five years after he finished serving the prison sentence.

Ganim says the “whole world changed” after election night and it’s been “business as usual, in a positive way.”

