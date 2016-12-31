Fire Destroys Building In Norwich That Houses 7 Businesses

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) _ An office building in Norwich that houses seven businesses has been destroyed by a fire.

The Norwich Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2ittXK0 ) that fire officials say the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street.

The East Great Plain Fire Department says no one was injured, but the structure will have to be torn down.

It took several hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The paper reports that offices for a chiropractic center, insurer, beauty salon, taxpayers’ assistance firm, dental clinic, commercial cleaner and a weight loss center were completely destroyed.

Other nearby businesses were damaged by heavy smoke and water.

The Norwich Community Development Corporation says the lost jobs, rental income and tax revenue will have a ripple effect.

