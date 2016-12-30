This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 30, 2016

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Sen. Rob Kane, R-Watertown, represents the 32nd District towns of Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury. He is Senate ranking member on the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, which oversees state government spending, and he shares recommendations for an enforceable cap on state-government spending.
8:30- Dr Eric Kusher, New England Fat Loss, joins Ray live in the studio. The New Year is coming… what are tips to make a better and healthier you in 2017? Dr. Kushner offers some helpful healthy hints.
