This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016 9:42 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Sen. Rob Kane, R-Watertown, represents the 32nd District towns of Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Middlebury, Oxford, Roxbury, Seymour, Southbury, Washington, Watertown and Woodbury. He is Senate ranking member on the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, which oversees state government spending, and he shares recommendations for an enforceable cap on state-government spending.

8:30- Dr Eric Kusher, New England Fat Loss, joins Ray live in the studio.  The New Year is coming… what are tips to make a better and healthier you in 2017? Dr. Kushner offers some helpful healthy hints.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia