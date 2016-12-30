Police: Facebook Carjacking Foiled

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A 19-year-old Hartford man is under arrest, accused of trying to carjack a vehicle posted for sale on Facebook.

Police say Clifford Walker was test driving the vehicle in the area of South Quaker Lane and Park Road Thursday night, when he stopped the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the owner, and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim grabbed the gun, began striking Walker, and took the gun away, said police. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Police say Walker fled and was apprehended a short time later. He faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted robbery involving an occupied vehicle, attempted larceny, and having a weapon in a vehicle.

Walked was due to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court Friday.

Police say he has a history of similar crimes and was wanted for allegedly stealing a cellphone at gunpoint during a Craigslist transaction on December 2.