Man Seriously Injured After Shooting In Hartford

December 30, 2016 8:21 AM
Filed Under: hartford, shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man was seriously injured after he was shot six times in Hartford.

Officers arrived at the city’s Barry Square neighborhood early Thursday and found the 26-year-old man inside an apartment.

An investigation found that the man was shot in the face and body while sitting in his parked car. He was able to make it to a nearby apartment building to get help.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition. He wasn’t immediately identified.

