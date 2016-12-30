Ex-Student Charged With Cyberattack On School’s Internet

TO GO WITH STORY BY KATY LEE A journalist poses looking at a computer screen showing the Guardian's "newslist" on the British newspaper's website in an office in London on November 10, 2011. The Guardian newspaper has opened the way for its readers to look over the shoulders of its reporters, at least virtually. The newspaper decided to publish on its website a "newslist", listing the items on which its journalists are working and invites readers to support comment on their choice of material through Twitter. AFP PHOTO / CARL COURT (Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images)