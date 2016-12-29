This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 29, 2016

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Anita Kelsey from the Women’s Heart Program at Saint Francis shares some important tips about women and heart health – a hot topic of conversation in light of Carrie Fisher’s death. What should women look out for?
7:20- Shawn Elizabeth George, author of A Place for Sam, joins Ray in the studio. A Place for Sam is an engaging story about a puzzle piece, Sam, who cannot find her place in the puzzle. Sam wants to change how she was made to fit in somewhere.
7:50- Rep. Tony Hwang explains Uber CT teaming with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for a Holiday Safe Driving Initiative. Learn the details.
8:20- Matt Schmidt, National Security and Political Science at University of New Haven, breaks down Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech yesterday on Israel.
