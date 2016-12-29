State Plans For Natural Gas Expansion Survive Legal Challenge From Heating Oil, Gasoline Dealers

(CBS Connecticut) — The state’s natural gas-reliant Comprehensive Energy Strategy today survived a legal challenge from businesses who sell a competing product.

The state Supreme Court rejected a legal effort by an association of heating oil and gasoline dealers, who sought to slow down state plans to expand natural gas pipelines in Connecticut.

Natural gas competes with heating oil as a method of keeping homes warm in the winter, and there have been efforts to push natural gas as a fuel for vehicles.

The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association argued that the state should have done an environmental impact assessment before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved an expansion of natural gas.

The heating oil and gasoline dealers claimed that the plans would release more natural gas and methane into the air, and contribute to global warming.

Natural gas is generally considered to burn more cleanly than heating oil or coal, but some critics say devoting resources to natural gas could delay development of more environmentally-friendly renewable resources like solar or wind power.