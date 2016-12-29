Ranking College Basketball’s Six Remaining Unbeatens

by Rob Joyce

Conference play arrives this week in college basketball, and this year appears to have as much parity as ever. To this point, only six teams go into their leagues with unblemished records. While it’s highly unlikely no one will finish with a “0” in the loss column (no one has done it since Indiana in 1975-76), all six have legitimate reasons to go into conference play with dreams of a deep March run.

Let’s introduce the remaining half-dozen, and where they rank compared to one another:

6) USC:

Andy Enfield has things turned around for the Trojans, who are off to a 13-0 start and ranked 22nd in the nation. They haven’t exactly beaten a murderer’s row of opponents, but they boast one of the nation’s best point guards in Jordan McLaughlin. The junior is coming into his own, ranking second on the team in scoring (14.7 points) and boasting an assist-to-turnover ratio of over 2:1 (5.2 assists to 1.8 turnovers per game). A weekend matchup with Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena provides their biggest test to date.

5) Creighton:

The Blue Jays are back after a post-Doug McDermott learning curve last season. Ranked in the top-10 nationally, Creighton has a win over a very good Wisconsin team in its resume, plus wins over five other programs from power conferences. Led by senior Marcus Foster, they’ll open up Big East play with a daunting task: first against a solid Seton Hall team, then against top-ranked Villanova. Come out of that unscathed and the stock in the Blue Jays will skyrocket.

4) Gonzaga:

It’s a new-look squad for Mark Few compared to the team that went to the Sweet 16 a season ago, but it may be his most talented. Gone are Kyle Wiltjer and Damontis Sabonis, but transfer Nigel Williams-Goss does a little bit of everything (14PPG, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 43 percent from three-point range) and they have seven players averaging eight or more points. The Bulldogs have the best chance of anyone to run the table, with only Saint Mary’s and an upstart San Francisco team seemingly the only real threats they should face in the WCC.

3) UCLA:

When they are at their best, no one in the nation can compete offensively with the Bruins. A year after missing out on the postseason, Steve Alford has the boys in Westwood back among the nation’s elite, ranked second in the nation for the first time since 2007.

Freshman Lonzo Ball is as electrifying a player as there is in college hoops (and he doesn’t need to score 30 points to do so), and he has a multitude of weapons around him. TJ Leaf, Isaac Hamilton and Bryce Alford all average over 16 points a night. Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh would star on most teams, but they are phenomenal complements for the Bruins, who are second in the nation in scoring. Wednesday’s tilt at Oregon is a must-see affair.

2) Villanova:

The defending champs are the top-ranked team in this week’s Associated Press poll, but here they come in second by really no fault of their own. Josh Hart might be the frontrunner for National Player of the Year, highlighted by his 37-point, 14-rebound takeover of the Wildcats’ victory over Notre Dame. National championship game hero Kris Jenkins has become a little one-dimensional, but he and Jalen Brunson will surely combine with Hart to compete for another championship run.

1) Baylor:

Quite frankly, no one else in the country has the resume that the Bears do. Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in the preseason, Scott Drew’s squad ran through the gauntlet in the non-conference slate. They beat Oregon at home, and in three straight days over Thanksgiving beat VCU, Michigan State and Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They followed that up with a victory over then-No. 7 Xavier. It has the Bears ranked fourth in the nation, but garnering first-place votes.

And the coming-of-age from Johnathan Motley has been a large reason why. The junior has increased all of his totals from last year, at 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He’s shooting over 51 percent from the field, and is a nightly threat for a double-double. Baylor may not be the most talented team in the nation, but right now no one can compete with what the Bears have done before Big 12 play even begins.