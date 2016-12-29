Police: 10,000 Oxycodone Pills Seized During Traffic Stop

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – State police say a West Haven man has been arrested after troopers found 10,000 oxycodone pills valued at $200,000 from his vehicle after a traffic stop.
Troopers stopped the truck around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Milford after spotting vehicle violations. A police dog alerted officers to drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed a bag containing the oxycodone, an opioid.
Police say 30-year-old John Carlos Torres was arrested after a brief chase. He was turned over to agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration. State police say the DEA will be filing criminal charges against him.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)