Malloy Administration Makes New Cuts To Town Education Funding

December 29, 2016 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Education Cost Sharing, School Funding

How much is your town being cut? Click for a full list in PDF form: Education Cost Sharing Town Cuts

(CBS Connecticut) — The Malloy administration has made a new round of education funding cuts to cities and towns.

The cuts total $20-million dollars.  Different towns and cities will lose different amounts of money, depending on a formula.

The cuts come midway through the current fiscal year, making it more difficult for towns to budget for them.

More affluent towns like will lose bigger percentages of their funding.  Greenwich will have to absorb a $1.3-million dollar cut representing 90 percent of its Education Cost Sharing money form the state.

Towns with poor populations like Windham or Hartford will have their cuts limited to $250,000.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia