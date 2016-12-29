Malloy Administration Makes New Cuts To Town Education Funding

How much is your town being cut? Click for a full list in PDF form: Education Cost Sharing Town Cuts
(CBS Connecticut) — The Malloy administration has made a new round of education funding cuts to cities and towns.
The cuts total $20-million dollars. Different towns and cities will lose different amounts of money, depending on a formula.
The cuts come midway through the current fiscal year, making it more difficult for towns to budget for them.
More affluent towns like will lose bigger percentages of their funding. Greenwich will have to absorb a $1.3-million dollar cut representing 90 percent of its Education Cost Sharing money form the state.
Towns with poor populations like Windham or Hartford will have their cuts limited to $250,000.