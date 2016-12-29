End Of The Line For Old Berlin Train Station

December 29, 2016 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Berlin, fire, train station

BERLIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation says the Old Berlin Train Station, which burned last week, is being demolished.

A structural report on the building says it cannot be saved, according to the DOT, which leased the building from Amtrak. Officials say they are saving what they can from the 116-year-old station, such as cast iron radiators. All that was left after the fire were the brick exterior walls.

The future of the site is unclear.

The building went up in flames early on the morning of Dec. 21. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

