6-year-old Dies After Christmas Highway Crash In North Haven

December 29, 2016 11:04 AM
Filed Under: I-91, North Haven, traffic crash

(CBS Connecticut) — A 6-year-old boy has died after a one-vehicle Christmas Day crash on I-91 in North Haven.

State Police say Noah McCoy of Meriden was sitting in the middle of the back seat, in a Toyota Tundra, when the pickup truck slid into the median and rolled over several times.

The boy was not wearing a seat belt, and he was thrown out of the truck.

The other three people in the vehicle were wearing shoulder and lap belts, and they survived with minor injuries.

Twenty-three year-old Lexis Walters of Meriden was driving the truck northbound on I-91 near exit 12 at the time of the crash, about 8:30 am.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

