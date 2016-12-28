Waterbury Police Make Arrest In Murder Case

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury police have arrested a local man in connection with the death of a man found dead in an apartment above a bar on East Main Street Tuesday.
Irving Duggans, 43, was being held on $2 million bond on a murder charge in connection with the death of Luis Rodriguez, 59, said police. Rodriguez was found suffering from “significant” head trauma in the bathroom shower stall of his apartment at 475 East Main Street, according to a police press release.
Police say the two were involved in a dispute that turned physical, though the exact motive remains under investigation.
Duggans was arraigned Wednesday morning at Waterbury Superior Court.