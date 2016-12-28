State Police Search For Missing Sterling Teen

STERLING, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut State Police search and rescue teams were deployed to a wooded area in Sterling Wednesday morning to search for a missing 18-year-old man.
Police say Todd Allen left his home on Dixon Road in Sterling Monday around 1 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
Allen is described as a white male, standing 5’10”, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a backpack.
Police say Allen left his Honda XR100 dirt bike in an unknown direction of travel. He’s been known to frequent the Rails To Trails bike path between Sterling and Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as the area of Ross Pond.
Police asked members of volunteer search parties to exit the woods and check in the fire and police personnel.
Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact state police at 860-779-4900.