State Officials: Pilot Program Reduces DMV Wait Times

(CBS Connecticut) — State officials today announced that a pilot program reduced wait times at two DMV offices by more than an hour.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the average wait times in Wethersfield and Enfield are now 34 minutes.

“DMV branch doors open 15 mintues earlier than they did previously,” Malloy said. “This allows for the review of paperwork and compliance requirements which eases much of the early morning rush.”

DMV staff is checking to make sure people have the proper paperwork when they arrive — instead of after a long wait.

Officials say some outdated paperwork requirements have been eliminated. Similar changes have been rolled out at all of the DMV branches.

The DMV is working to get back on track after a problem-plagued transition to a new computer system. Lines were out the door, and incorrect registration information was given to police departments.

Outside of the Wethersfield location Wednesday afternoon, several motorists said their wait times were indeed a half an hour or less.