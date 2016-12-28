Spare A Dime? New Haven Installs Meters To Combat Panhandling

December 28, 2016 11:15 AM
Filed Under: homelessness, New Haven, Panhandling

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling.

New Haven, Connecticut, is among the latest to install the meters, which sit curbside and collect donations in the form of cash or credit cards for programs that benefit the homeless.

Some advocates for the homeless say the meters do little to stop the needy from requesting handouts and question whether it’s worth the cost to install and maintain them.

The first meters went up in 2007 in Denver. They were recently installed in Pasadena, California; Indianapolis; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

 

