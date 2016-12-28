Police: More Crashes This Holiday Weekend Than Last Year

December 28, 2016 8:03 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police say troopers responded to more crashes in the state over the holiday weekend than they did at this time last year.

Police said Tuesday they investigated 528 crashes from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, compared to 461 crashes during the same period in 2015.

Police say four people died this year and 58 of the crashes involved injuries. Last year, five people died and people were injured in 56 of the crashes.

According to the statistics released Tuesday, state police made 47 DUI arrests, several more than last year’s 40 arrests.

Troopers keep track of crashes during the holiday period, which begins before Christmas and ends after New Year’s Day.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia