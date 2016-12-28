Police: More Crashes This Holiday Weekend Than Last Year

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police say troopers responded to more crashes in the state over the holiday weekend than they did at this time last year.
Police said Tuesday they investigated 528 crashes from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, compared to 461 crashes during the same period in 2015.
Police say four people died this year and 58 of the crashes involved injuries. Last year, five people died and people were injured in 56 of the crashes.
According to the statistics released Tuesday, state police made 47 DUI arrests, several more than last year’s 40 arrests.
Troopers keep track of crashes during the holiday period, which begins before Christmas and ends after New Year’s Day.
