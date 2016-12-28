Police: Mom Arrested After Leaving Kids In Car

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield police have arrested a local woman for allegedly leaving two children along in a vehicle while she was shopping.
Police say Christina M. Durverger, 35, left her two children– both under the age of 10– in her vehicle while shopping at the local Big Y supermarket December 6. A concerned citizen who spotted the kids in the vehicle alone reported the situation, said police.
Durverger is charged with two counts of leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. She is free on bond and due in Danielson Superior Court January 9.