Connecticut Business Spotlight December 28, 2016: American School For The Deaf

American School For The Deaf

Founded in 1817, the American School for the Deaf is the oldest continuously operating school serving deaf and hard of hearing infants, youth, and their families in the development of intellect and the enhancement of quality of life. Utilizing specially designed instruction through American Sign Language and an English Bilingual Approach, they empower students to be educated, self-directed lifelong learners, and to represent the slogan, “All Ways Able.” Get more information at 860-570-2335 or online at asd-1817.org.

