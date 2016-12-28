Commission Recommends Tax Incentives For Trader Joe’s Distribution Center

December 28, 2016 12:16 PM
Trader Joe's

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bloomfield’s Economic Development Commission has endorsed offering a package of tax incentives to lure a Trader Joe’s distribution center to town.

The commission, Wednesday, recommended offering property tax abatements of up to 70 percent for up to 4 years. The matter now goes to a town council subcommittee on January 4, followed by the full town council on January 9.

The 690,000-square-foot building would be located in the northern part of town near the Amazon distribution center in Windsor. Town officials say the project could create 675 jobs.

