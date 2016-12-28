Best Snowy Destinations For A Cozy Cottage Getaway

By Randy Yagi For many winter sports lovers, there’s nothing like a full day of activities followed by a relaxing evening in front of a soothing fireplace. As the holidays are nearing its glorious end, a great way to get a fresh start on the New Year is to get away from it all and stay in a magical winter wonderland. While some Americans would rather just head off to a warm winter destination, you’re more drawn to a snow-covered destination, to enjoy your favorite seasonal pastimes, such as skiing or snowboarding. If you’re looking for something moderately priced or that one-of-a-kind experience, here a few suggestions for your cozy cottage getaway.



Located along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina has been a popular year-round destination for generations upon generations of families. Established in 1924, this picturesque 120-acre property has a variety of lodging options, including several cozy cabins, a 7-room motel, 7-bedroom vacation rental, camping and RV parking and a 27-room lodge replete with Old Lake Tahoe charm and decor reminscent of its early days. 17 of the Historic Lakeview and Forest Cabins are available all year with room for up to eight guests and each comes equipped with a gas fireplace, full kitchen, utensils, linens and towels, yet without a TV or phone. Over the winter months, Camp Richardson offers snowshoe and cross-country ski trails right on the property and was recently voted the Best Place to Cross Country Ski in Lake Tahoe. Winter sports equipment rentals are available at the resort's Mountain Sports Center, across the street from historic hotel near the RV area. A few seasonal specials are currently being offered from the resort, such as a Winter Cabin Getaway, featuring two nights in any year-round cabin and a dining credit at its Beacon Bar & Grill and a Winter Romance package, with two nights at the hotel, a dining credit and champagne and sparkling cider provided inside the cabin.

www.canoebay.com W16065 Hogback RoadChetek, WI 54728(715) 924-4594 Quietly spread across 300 lush acres in northwestern Wisconsin, Canoe Bay is widely considered one of the world’s most romantic hotels and best in the entire Midwest region. But to say this luxurious property is just a hotel is a bit of a misnomer, as there are multiple structures for the 27 guest accommodations intended for couples without children, including several gorgeous lakeside cottages, “tiny houses” and an elegant, 2,000 square foot villa. As the only Relais & Châteaux property in the Midwest, Canoe Bay also features superb farm-to-table cuisine accompanied by a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list at its lakeside dining room, along with an in-room Chef’s Menu. During the winter months, Canoe Bay offers snowshoeing with complimentary equipment to explore its forested property, with cross-country skiing and downhill skiing just 25 minutes away at Blue Hills Trail and Christie Mountain respectively. Among the current specials being offered are a Cozy Up Package, which includes a one night dinner-for-two and a Celebrate New Year’s! package with dinner and a superb bottle of Duval-Leroy champagne from France’s Côte des Blancs region of Champagne.

www.firesidejacksonhole.com 2780 N. Moose Wilson RoadWilson, WY 83014(307) 733-1177 Within a short drive of the snow-covered slopes of Jackson Hole, Fireside Resort is an acclaimed all-cabin hotel situated near the Idaho border in eastern Wyoming. Known as the first nature lodging experience in the region, the camera-friendly resort offers 23 wedge-shaped Fireside Cabins, all of which have a rustic exterior yet graced with a stunning interior accentuated by contemporary furnishings and nice amenities like fireplaces, full-sized kitchens, large flat screen TVs and Wi-Fi. Among the current winter specials are the Getaway Package, with two adult single day lift tickets and discounts on ski/snowboard rentals for use at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and the Quick Fix Package, with a pair of three-day lift tickets and more. Also available with cabin rentals are Jeep rentals, allowing guests to travel through the valley of Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park, as well as visit Teton Village and of course, the famous Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, one of America’s best destinations for skiing, snowboarding and other winter activities.



www.duntonhotsprings.com 52068 Road 38Dolores, CO 81323(877) 288-9922 As one of America’s favorite winter destinations, Colorado is blessed with multiple choices for winter sports and secluded lodging, such as Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat Springs and Vail. But for an unforgettable Rocky Mountain experience, it’s hard to find anything cozier or possessing a more dramatic setting than the rustic cabins in Dunton Hot Springs. Perched along the western fork of the Dolores River and at an elevation of 8,600 feet within the San Juan National Forest, this exclusive resort resides on the grounds of a former ghost town that went deserted in the early 20th century. The winner of multiple industry awards and now affiliated with the prestigious Relais & Châteaux collection, this high-end resort offers more than 12 nicely furnished cabins with year-round availability and with one to five atractive bedrooms. During the winter months, Dunton Hot Springs offers many outdoor activities within its expansive, 1,600-acre property, such as ice skating, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and snowmobiling. Also available are heli-skiing and a Ski and Soak package with skiing and accommodations nearby in Telluride, at Dunton’s new Town House, in addition to one of the cabins and a wilderness hot springs spa experience at the resort’s main property.