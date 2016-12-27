UConn Athletic Director David Benedict Talks The Decision To Fire Bob Diaco

Joe D spoke with UConn Athletic Director David Benedict about the decision to fire Head Football Coach Bob Diaco. Benedict shares insight on what factors had an influence on this decision, his opinion on the direction Diaco had envisioned for UConn’s Football program, and what he believes will make for a sustainable, successful program going forward.

Letting go of Bob Diaco was not a hasty decision, and Benedict’s deliberation continued well beyond the final game of the Huskies’ 2016 season.

“You’re constantly reviewing and analyzing things. Within the context of the season, you’re looking at what it’s gonna take to win football games, and to make progress on the football field. And once you get out of the season, you look at the future,” Benedict said. “I really did believe Coach Diaco deserved another year, because I think it’s a difficult task to come in and take a program that is not achieving, and rebuild it in less than four years. That is where I was, at the end of the season. At the same time, if you’re going to give someone more time, you have to believe they’re taking it in the appropriate direction. After the season, in really evaluating where we were headed, I had to begin thinking about what the best decision was for the long term success of the program.”

Benedict also explained that this choice was based on a comprehensive thought process, which considered many variables. It wasn’t as straightforward as wanting another candidate for the coaching position, although the AD does have a few names up for consideration.

“I think when making this type of decision, you have to have confidence you can go out and hire someone that you feel is going to do a better job. Certainly, that’s part of it. But I didn’t come to the determination we needed to make a change because with someone else, we could go higher,” he said. “If you talk in Athletic Director circles, it’s common knowledge that you need to be prepared at all times with some type of a short list, so that if and when there is a change– as you saw in the AAC this year, there was quite a bit of change with the head coaching positions in our league– you have to be prepared for it, whether it’s because someone leaves by choice or whether you’re making the decision to relieve someone of their duty.”

Diaco’s final day as UConn Head Coach will be next Monday, January 2, 2017.

Listen to more from David Benedict below: