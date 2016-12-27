School Bus Driver Arrested

(SHELTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton Police have arrested a school bus driver who appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel on December 16.Police received a call that a the bus was swerving all over the road and the driver appeared to be dozing off.

When police stopped the bus on Nichols Avenue there were no children on board,but police were able to determine at one point there had been 30 children on the bus.Some children got off the bus at earlier stops because the driver ,55 year old Paul Pixley of Derby appeared to be falling asleep.

Pixley is charged with 30 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor,Breach of Peace,Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

Pixley is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond for a Wednesday appearance in Derby Superior Court.