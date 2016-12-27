Police: Woman, 24, Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 24-year-old woman was killed and at least three other people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Route 1 in Waterford.
Officers arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found multiple people trapped in their vehicles with serious injuries. Police say four people were taken to L+M Hospital in New London.
Police say a passenger in one of the cars, Stephanie Turowski of Waterford, died of her injuries. A driver was airlifted to Yale-New Haven Hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are investigating.
