Seven Arrests Following Mall Fights

(MANCHESTER,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Manchester police announced seven arrests on Tuesday, after they responded to the Shoppes at Buckland Hills around 5:30 pm Monday for a disturbance.

Eight to ten teenagers were involved in a fight in the food court area. Police estimate there were several hundred teens in the mall and other fights broke out in the mall at about the same time.

Manchester Police requested mutual aid because it was such a chaotic situation with so many people in the mall. State Police along with Vernon, East Hartford, South Windsor and Glastonbury Police all sent officers to help clear the mall and get the situation under control.

One Manchester Police Officer was assaulted attempting to break up the initial fight.He did not require medical attention. Police say there are no reports of weapons or any gang involvement.

The mall closed early Monday.

The seven people arrested all reside in Hartford.

Raekwon Gaines, 20, is charged with second-degree breach of peace. Solomon Wilson-Frame, 19, is charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

The other five suspects are juveniles, ranging in age from 14 to 16. Each is charged with breach of peace. Some also face other charges.

Police believe the melee may have been fueled by social media. It mirrored incidents at malls around the country.

Manchester police are working with mall management to identify other suspects.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)