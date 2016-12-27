Hartford Public High School Pool Floods Electrical Room, Track Meet Evacuated

(CBS Connecticut) — Right now, emergency crews in Hartford are working to stop a swimming pool at Hartford Public High School from emptying into an electrical room under the pool.

Hartford Fire Department Captain Raul Ortiz says firefighters initially could not enter the electrical room, because of the danger that the electricity could travel through the water.

“Because there were electrical components in the room being flooded underneath the pool, the fire department made the decision to evacuate,” Ortiz said. “There were about 3-hundred or 4-hundred kids a track meet in the gymnasium at the time.”

At one point, water was about 5-feet deep in the electrical room under the pool. The room is about 20-feet wide by 20-feet long.

The track meet was postponed for today.

There were no injuries.