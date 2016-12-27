Best Signature Cocktails In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes If you’re looking to unwind after a long day of work or catch up with friends, the state has no shortage of bars and restaurants serving creative, refreshing cocktails. Some of them, though, have become famous for a signature drink, one that regulars have come to know and love and recommend to new patrons. If you visit any of these Connecticut gathering places, here are the drinks you should ask for by name.

Match

98 Washington St.

South Norwalk, CT 06854

(203) 852-1088

www.matchsono.com With its ever-changing menu of dishes that use fresh local ingredients, Match is one of the true gems of South Norwalk. Another big reason for its success is Bar Manager Adam Patrick. The expert mixologist is a member of the U.S. Bartenders Guild and the man behind Match’s impressive cocktail list. His best creation is the Rathbone (named for the classic film actor Basil Rathbone) and features Uncle Val’s Botanical gin, Japanese Sencha green tea, cucumber and lime juice, and is topped off with a basil leaf.

Elm City Social

266 College St.

New Haven, CT 06510

(475) 441-7436

www.elmcitysocial.com 266 College St.New Haven, CT 06510(475) 441-7436 Elm City Social has become New Haven’s most acclaimed new restaurant. Chef John Brennan has developed an exciting menu that updates popular standbys, and its mixologists have devised a number of unique cocktails. The one that has made the biggest impression on patrons is the Rubber Ducky – citra hop-infused gin, grapefruit, lemon, basil and sparkling water. And, yes, you will find a miniature rubber duck floating in your glass. Order one before or after attending a show at the Shubert Theater, located across from the Social.

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave.

Glatonbury, CT 06033

(860) 430-9989

www.rooftop120.com 120 Hebron Ave.Glatonbury, CT 06033(860) 430-9989 Glastonbury's Rooftop 120 is the largest rooftop bar in New England that is open all year round. No matter what time of year you visit, though, it will feel like summer if you're sipping a Mango Mai Tai. Its signature cocktail is a blend of coconut rum, dark rum, triple sec, mango puree, amaretto, and pineapple and lime juice. If you don't feel like sitting outside you may also enjoy the drink inside the bar's new restaurant, Nosh 120.

Paloma

15 Harbor Point Road

Stamford, CT 06902

(203) 998-7500

www.palomagrill.com 15 Harbor Point RoadStamford, CT 06902(203) 998-7500 The Latin bar and grill Paloma has become one of the most popular hangouts in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood. One of the big draws is its inviting selection of craft cocktails. Paloma’s namesake drink combines Camarena Reposao tequila, grapefruit creme brulee nectar, grapefruit, lime and carbonated filtered water. You’ll especially savor it in the summer sitting on a couch on the spacious patio that overlooks the harbor, but the Paloma is satisfying any time of year.