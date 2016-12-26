Police: Man Pulled Loaded Gun In Dispute Christmas Morning

December 26, 2016 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Americo Perez, East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Windsor man allegedly pointed a loaded gun at someone during a family dispute early Christmas morning at the Mill Pond Village apartments.

Police say Americo Perez, 62, faces charges of risk of injury to a minor, carrying a loaded firearm under the influence of alcohol, first-degree threatening, and first-degree threatening.

Police say children were present at the apartment where the dispute took place. Perez was arrested during a motor vehicle stop following the dispute, which occurred around 3:15 a.m., said police. No injuries were reported.

Perez is due in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday.

