Police: Man Pulled Loaded Gun In Dispute Christmas Morning

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Windsor man allegedly pointed a loaded gun at someone during a family dispute early Christmas morning at the Mill Pond Village apartments.
Police say Americo Perez, 62, faces charges of risk of injury to a minor, carrying a loaded firearm under the influence of alcohol, first-degree threatening, and first-degree threatening.
Police say children were present at the apartment where the dispute took place. Perez was arrested during a motor vehicle stop following the dispute, which occurred around 3:15 a.m., said police. No injuries were reported.
Perez is due in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday.