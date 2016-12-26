Police: Driver Had Medical Problem Before Car Hit Milford House

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a driver whose car crashed into a house in Milford appeared to have suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

Authorities say the car struck other vehicles and damaged some front yards before crashing into the garage of a raised ranch shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver was brought to a hospital. The name and condition of the person have not been released.

Police say there were people in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Authorities said firefighters planned to replace a support beam in the garage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.