Christmas Night Fire In New Haven Blamed On Hoverboard

December 26, 2016 7:58 AM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – New Haven fire officials say a toy hoverboard appears to be the cause of a Christmas Day apartment fire that displaced four people and sent one to the hospital.

Battalion Chief Ben Vargas tells the New Haven Register the blaze Sunday night was limited to one room of the second-floor unit in the Farnham Court apartments and was quickly extinguished.

All four apartment occupants were adults. One was taken to the hospital after complaining of difficulty breathing, possibly from smoke inhalation.

Vargas says it remains under investigation but it appears the hoverboard was to blame.

Hundreds of thousands of the two-wheeled toys made by multiple manufacturers were recalled earlier this year following multiple reports of burns or fires caused by overheating battery packs.

