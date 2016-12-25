Waterbury Man Dead Following Early Christmas Morning Crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – An early-morning car crash in Meriden has left a 36-year-old
Waterbury man dead. State police say Louis Gonzalez, who was riding in the back seat, was
thrown from the vehicle when it struck a guard rail and a bridge abutment on Interstate 691
Christmas morning. The driver and two other passengers, one of them a baby, were treated
and released at a hospital.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)