Waterbury Man Dead Following Early Christmas Morning Crash

December 25, 2016 6:04 PM

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – An early-morning car crash in Meriden has left a 36-year-old

Waterbury man dead. State police say Louis Gonzalez, who was riding in the back seat, was

thrown from the vehicle when it struck a guard rail and a bridge abutment on Interstate 691

Christmas morning. The driver and two other passengers, one of them a baby, were treated

and released at a hospital.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
WTIC Holiday Stores 2016

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia