Police Pursue Leads In Fatal Bridgeport Shooting

December 25, 2016 5:46 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Bridgeport are investigating the weekend shooting death of a 27-year-old man.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was gunned down early Saturday morning on North Street.
Police said they were pursuing leads in the case but no arrests were reported.
The Connecticut Post reports there have been 10 homicides in Bridgeport this year, compared to 19 homicides in 2015.
It was a second year in a row that a fatal shooting occurred in the city on the day before Christmas. A 14-year-old boy, Luis Colon, was killed and another teen

wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting a year ago.

