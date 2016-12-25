1 Dead After Fiery Crash In Bridgeport

December 25, 2016 5:41 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ A Christmas Eve crash in Bridgeport has left one person dead and a second in the hospital.
Officials say a Nissan Pathfinder burst into flames Saturday night after hitting a concrete barrier at the end of Laurel Avenue.
The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2itVEPk ) a bystander managed to remove the driver from the car before police and firefighters arrived.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
Police have not released the names and the crash remains under investigation.

