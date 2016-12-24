Salvation Army Holiday Store: $213k Raised and Counting

A grateful Salvation Army says the 2016 WTIC Holiday Store raised more than $213,000 in toys, food and cash to help needy families at holiday time and to support its programs throughout the year.

“We’re up about 10 percent over last year’s giving, and we’re thrilled with that,” says Maj. Roger Dupree, divisional secretary of the Salvation Army’s Southern New England Division. “It’s far greater than anything we could have expected.”

The donations came in over a campaign that ran from Dec. 9 through noon Christmas Eve. The two primary collection points were the Hilton Homewood Suites in Glastonbury and the Avon Old Farms Hotel in Avon. WTIC Newstalk 1080 broadcast live from both locations over that period.

“We want to thank WTIC 1080 for 27 years of extraordinary kindness in making this program possible,” Dupree says. “With the announcements over the radio station here, the more talk that went out about it, the more people came in and wanted to be a part of this effort. These are people from a community at large working together to make life better for people in need.”

Farmington Bank in West Hartford and Bank of America at CityPlace in Hartford were satellite locations. United Technologies Corp. was the lead sponsor.

“We collected a whole lot of toys and gifts for children, that have been distributed throughout this Christmas season to home and families that wouldn’t be able to provide Christmas for the children otherwise,” Dupree says. “We have more toys that will distributed through Three Kings Day.”

The food collected goes to the Salvation Army’s food pantry and feeding programs, which Dupree says helps feed 90,000 people a year in Salvation Army centers in greater Hartford alone.

In addition to supporting the food and holiday programs, the cash collected goes toward the Salvation Army’s year-round programs, including its shelter, school readiness, and a youth sports program for youth in Hartford’s north end.

“We wish to thank you, our donors, for your wonderful generosity,” Dupree says. “We could not help others without you. And we want to say, a blessed merry Christmas to everyone.”