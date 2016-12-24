Hartford Police Investigate Suspected Overdose Deaths

December 24, 2016 6:35 PM
drugs, hartford, overdose deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are investigating a pair of suspected drug overdose deaths reported within minutes of each other at separate addresses on Zion Street Saturday morning.

Police were called to 582 Zion Street at 7:30 a.m. to find a man dead in the rear of the property. Police say heroin paraphernalia was found at the scene, including a packet labeled “E-Z Pass.”

Seven minutes later, police were called to 609 Zion Street to find an unresponsive male on a rear porch. The man was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital. Hospital staff believe the man may have been a new drug user, said police. No drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

