Week 2 Bowl Preview – Part 2

Connecticut (CBS) – This week has gone according to plan with the exception of last night’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. One of the toughest things to factor in when analyzing or predicting bowl games, is the possibility of one team failing to show up to play. Last night it was Colorado State, and last Saturday it was Houston. Idaho was clearly the more motivated team, and played in what was basically a home game. By the time Colorado State’s offense had woken up, it was too late.

I expect the eight teams that play in today and Saturday’s games to not fall into that category, with some very competitive play to finish up week 2.

Friday, December 23rd

Popeyes Bahams Bowl – Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Old Dominion (9-3) 1PM ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Line: Old Dominion -6

Bowl Fun Fact: This is the only bowl game played outside of U.S. soil. This is also the bowls 3rd year of existence.

Eastern Michigan Points For: 30.4 Points Against: 30.3

One of the coolest things about bowl season the past few years is when the schools film the players during their bowl reveal meeting. Every year, a few schools film the player’s reaction to what bowl they are going to attend, and then they tweet out the Youtube link for everyone to see. Well this year it was Eastern Michigan, and it was awesome.

Going to the Bahamas would get anyone excited. But just being bowl eligible has already been enough excitement for the Eagles. They are making their first bowl appearance since 1987, and their 2nd overall in school history. Aside from 2011 when Eastern Michigan went 6-6, they’ve totaled 17 wins since 2006. This was a team that was constantly in the bottom 10 of all of FBS. Well not this year, and it isn’t a fluke. This team can play.

They are battle tested, having gone 3-3 against bowl eligible teams this year including wins against Wyoming and Ohio. They also went 4-2 away from home, so you know they won’t be overwhelmed playing in an unfamiliar stadium. They are well balanced on offense, with eight players totaling at least 16 catches on the season.

Old Dominion PF: 36 PA: 27.8

Eastern Michigan isn’t the only team in this matchup with a cool story. This is Old Dominion’s first ever bowl appearance after they made the jump to FBS full time in 2014. They played five games against bowl eligible teams this year going 2-3 with wins over UTSA and Southern Miss. They started the season 1-2 with losses to Appalachian State and NC State, but then finished the season strong winning eight out of their last nine games. Starting with week 5 their schedule was a little on the lighter side. Their opponents during that stretch finished the season with a combined 38-61 record, but nine wins is nine wins.

Old Dominion is led by QB David Washington, who amassed 29 total touchdowns with only 4 interceptions. Washington has been dealing with a knee injury, but is expected to play.

I expect this game to be very entertaining. Two teams that were not supposed to be anywhere near bowl eligible this season, battling it out to see who can finish the season on a high note. Often times you’ll hear complaints about there being too many bowl games. I’m expecting this game to be evidence of the contrary.

Old Dominion 34 Eastern Michigan 30

Friday, December 23rd

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Louisiana Tech (8-5) vs. Navy (9-4) 4:30PM ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Line: Louisiana Tech -7

Bowl Fun Facts: This game is played on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth. One of last year’s MVP’s was this year’s #1 overall pick in the NFL, Jared Goff of California.

Louisiana Tech PF: 44 PA: 32.7

Louisiana Tech is another one of these teams from Conference USA that can really score. They have scored 44 or more points in 9 of their 13 games. They are also very battle tested. They played Arkansas, Texas Tech, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky twice, North Texas and Southern Miss this season. They started the season 1-3 before winning 7 in a row, and then losing their last 2 including the Conference USA championship game to Western Kentucky 58-44. Their offense is led by Ryan Higgins and his 40 total touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He likes to throw the ball to his two dynamic WR’s Trent Taylor (124 cates, 1570 yards and 10 touchdowns) and Carlos Henderson (72-1406-17). When the ball isn’t in the air, Jarred Craft will be carrying the ball (1350 total yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns).

Navy PF: 37.4 PA: 29.7

This game couldn’t be any more of a contrast in offensive styles. Louisiana Tech likes to air the ball out. Navy likes to run the ball with their option offense. After week 11, Navy was 9-2 and looked like one of the best teams in college football. That isn’t an exaggeration either. They beat Houston, Memphis, Notre Dame and Tulsa and beat up on East Carolina (66-31) and SMU (75-31). Some were thinking that if Navy beat Temple in the AAC championship game and Western Michigan lost in the MAC championship game, that Navy could sneak in to the Cotton Bowl as the best team from a Group of Five conference. Unfortunately for Navy, they never really got that chance. Early in the Temple game, QB Will Worth (25 rushing touchdowns and 8 passing touchdowns) injured his ankle and was later ruled out for the rest of the season. Also injuring himself in that game was RB Toneo Gulley who averaged 9.9 yards per carry and had 5 touchdowns on the season. Navy was so beat down early in that game that they never had a chance against Temple’s stout defense. This also carried into the following week as Navy lost to Army for the first time since 2001.

Unfortunately this is a “what could have been?” bowl. It would have been awesome to see a fully healthy Navy squad go up against Louisiana Tech. Never count out Navy, but I expect Louisiana Tech to take this one home.

Louisiana Tech 40 Navy 21

Friday, December 23rd

Dollar General Bowl – Ohio (8-5) vs. Troy (9-3) 8PM ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Line: Troy -5

Bowl Fun Fact: This is the bowl’s first year as the Dollar General Bowl. In the past it had been known as the GMAC Bowl and most recently the GoDaddy Bowl.

Ohio PF: 26.5 PA: 22.2

This is Ohio’s seventh bowl appearance in the last eight years. Even in the one year they didn’t attend a bowl game (2014) they were still bowl eligible at 6-6, they just weren’t chosen for a bowl that season. Ohio last played in the MAC championship game where they lost to undefeated Western Michigan 29-23. Their defense is tough. They held Miami (OH), Kent State, Buffalo and Akron to a combined 30 points in their meetings this season. Three of their four losses were to bowl eligible teams, including a 9 point loss at Tennessee in week 3.

Troy PF: 34.2 PA: 22

Troy is making its first bowl appearance since 2010 in 36 year old Neal Brown’s second year as head coach. Troy let the college football world know right out of the gate that this was going to be a different year for the team when they won their first game 57-17 and then only lost to Clemson by 6 on the road in week 2. They ended up going 4-2 against bowl eligible teams this year with wins over Southern Miss, Appalachian State, Idaho and South Alabama.

It will be interesting to see Troy’s well rounded, high powered offense go against Ohio’s stingy defense. I picked a MAC team (Toledo) to beat a Sun Belt team (Appalachian State) last week, and even though it was the wrong choice, I’m sticking with the MAC again.

Ohio 28 Troy 24

Saturday, December 24th

Hawai’I Bowl – Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawai’I (6-7) 8PM ESPN

Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai’i

Line: Middle Tennessee -7

Bowl Fun Fact: This game has been played on Christmas Eve in every year since 2004.

Hawai’I PF: 26.5 PA: 37.5

After making six trips to the Hawai’i Bowl between 2002 and 2010, Hawai’i is making their first trip back since that 2010 season. Hawai’i made it all the way to the Sugar Bowl going 12-1 in 2007, but has only been bowl eligible twice since then. Hawai’i needed to win its last two games against 1-11 Fresno State (14-13) and 2-10 Umass (46-40) just to become bowl eligible. Their win against Air Force in week 8 was their only win against a bowl eligible team. On offense, look for WR Marcus Kemp (70-1036-7) to be a factor.

Middle Tennessee PF: 40.1 PA: 34.4

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Middle Tennessee is a team from Conference USA that scores a lot of points. Go figure. Middle Tennessee is right up there with Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech when it comes to offense. Middle Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech 38-34 in week 4 and lost to Western Kentucky 44-43 in week 6. They also hung 51 points in a week 7 win at Missouri. Middle Tennessee is expecting QB Brent Stockstill to play in this game. Stockstill broke his collarbone in a week 9 loss to UTSA.

Even though this game is being played in Hawai’i, Middle Tennessee is just the better team and I expect they will win.

Middle Tennessee 44 Hawai’i 24

This week’s record 3-1, overall 4-5

