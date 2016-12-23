Two Women Sought In Store Confrontation

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Clinton Police were called to the Polo Store at Clinton Crossing Outlets Friday evening on the report of a customer dispute,Police believe two African American women were involved in a dispute with a number of store employees.The confrontation went on for several minutes .

While police were on their way,a second call was received indicating one of the women sprayed a foreign substance, believed to be mace or pepper spray in the face of a store employee. The women fled on foot. It is believed they were in possession of stolen property.

The injured employee was treated at the scene. She was then taken to a local emergency room for further treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call Clinton Police at 860-669-0451 of email Officer S. Mangs at smangs@clinton.org.