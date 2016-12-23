Two Women Sought In Store Confrontation

December 23, 2016 9:45 PM
(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Clinton Police  were called to the Polo Store  at  Clinton Crossing  Outlets  Friday evening  on the report of a customer dispute,Police  believe   two African American women were involved in a dispute  with a number of store employees.The confrontation went on for several minutes .

While  police were   on their way,a second call was received  indicating one of the women  sprayed a foreign  substance, believed to be mace or pepper spray in the face of a store employee. The women fled on foot. It is believed  they were in possession of stolen property.

The  injured employee  was treated at the scene. She was then taken  to a local emergency room for further treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects  is asked to call Clinton Police at  860-669-0451 of  email Officer S. Mangs  at smangs@clinton.org.

