Two Arrested In Norwich Man’s Strangulation, Leg Amputations

(CBS Connecticut) — Two arrests have been made in the case of a Norwich man who lost both of his legs after being strangled.

The 35-year-old victim was the roommate of one of the people arrested, 28-year-old Kristopher Prudhomme of East Main Street in Norwich.

On October 27, Prudhomme called 911 to report that the victim had red marks around his neck. Prudhomme claimed that his roommate may have tried to commit suicide.

But Norwich Police have now charged Prudhomme with assaulting the roommate, strangling him, and tampering with evidence in the case. He appeared in court today, and is due before a judge again in New London on January 9.

A second person, 21-year-old Lauren Muskus of Monroe, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The roommate was in a medically induced coma for several days. Both of his legs were amputated.